About this product
Our CBD Oil Sleep Tincture blends rich broad spectrum CBD, CBN (the “relaxation cannabinoid”), special sleep terpenes, and melatonin to give you the ultimate deep sleep experience. Vegan and gluten-free.
This CBD sleep tincture is available in a 30mL bottle, regular strength (1000mg CBD & 150mg CBN); in a larger 60mL bottle, extra strength (2000mg CBD & 300mg CBN); and then in a larger 120mL bottle, maximum strength (4000mg CBD & 600mg CBN).
About this brand
CBDfx
At CBDfx, our mission is to deliver the finest, purest, and most effective CBD products on the planet, to new and experienced users alike. From seed to sale, CBDfx products are always organic, always innovative, and always crafted to bring you a truly exceptional CBD experience.
Ali Esmaili and Jameson Rodgers launched CBDfx in 2014 with the belief that everyone should have access to the remarkable wellness benefits found in CBD. Over the last seven years, CBDfx has grown from its San Fernando Valley roots to become the second largest privately held CBD company in the world with more than 100 employees. With a dedication to providing the finest full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate products on the market, CBDfx continues to grow by providing the best products possible from the highest-quality ingredients.
