About this product
Containing a health-boosting 2:1 ratio of broad spectrum CBD to CBG— two of the most important cannabinoids— this next-generation CBD + CBG oil tincture also delivers the therapeutic effects of two antioxidant powerhouses, Coenzyme Q10 and Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric and a proprietary terpene blend for increased absorption and efficacy. Vegan and gluten-free with a pleasant citrus taste.
Available in regular strength (500mg), extra strength (1000mg), maximum strength (2000mg), maximum strength plus (4000mg), and ultra strength (6000mg).
About this brand
CBDfx
At CBDfx, our mission is to deliver the finest, purest, and most effective CBD products on the planet, to new and experienced users alike. From seed to sale, CBDfx products are always organic, always innovative, and always crafted to bring you a truly exceptional CBD experience.
Ali Esmaili and Jameson Rodgers launched CBDfx in 2014 with the belief that everyone should have access to the remarkable wellness benefits found in CBD. Over the last seven years, CBDfx has grown from its San Fernando Valley roots to become the second largest privately held CBD company in the world with more than 100 employees. With a dedication to providing the finest full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate products on the market, CBDfx continues to grow by providing the best products possible from the highest-quality ingredients.
