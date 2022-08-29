About this product
Admit it: you always reach for the watermelon flavored candy first! For watermelon lovers everywhere, we’re proud to present a CBD vape juice that isn’t just delicious: it’s sourced from organic hemp plants and combined with the optimal ratio of PG to VG, giving you a perfect hit each and every time. Available in 30mL bottles for the 500mg and 1000mg strengths and a 60mL bottle for the 2000mg strength.
* 99% Pure CBD Isolate in 500mg, 1000mg & 2000mg
* 50/50 VG & PG ratio
* Expertly crafted flavor profile for maximum enjoyment
* High quality food grade ingredients
* 99% Pure CBD Isolate in 500mg, 1000mg & 2000mg
* 50/50 VG & PG ratio
* Expertly crafted flavor profile for maximum enjoyment
* High quality food grade ingredients
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CBDfx
At CBDfx, our mission is to deliver the finest, purest, and most effective CBD products on the planet, to new and experienced users alike. From seed to sale, CBDfx products are always organic, always innovative, and always crafted to bring you a truly exceptional CBD experience.
Ali Esmaili and Jameson Rodgers launched CBDfx in 2014 with the belief that everyone should have access to the remarkable wellness benefits found in CBD. Over the last seven years, CBDfx has grown from its San Fernando Valley roots to become the second largest privately held CBD company in the world with more than 100 employees. With a dedication to providing the finest full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate products on the market, CBDfx continues to grow by providing the best products possible from the highest-quality ingredients.
Ali Esmaili and Jameson Rodgers launched CBDfx in 2014 with the belief that everyone should have access to the remarkable wellness benefits found in CBD. Over the last seven years, CBDfx has grown from its San Fernando Valley roots to become the second largest privately held CBD company in the world with more than 100 employees. With a dedication to providing the finest full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate products on the market, CBDfx continues to grow by providing the best products possible from the highest-quality ingredients.