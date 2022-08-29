About this product
Delivering much needed calm to stressed out and anxious pets, our vegan Pet Treats for Stress & Anxiety combine broad spectrum CBD, calming botanical extracts, mood-boosting nutrients, and a touch of all-natural sweet potato flavor for an effective, relaxing treat all dogs can enjoy! Each bag contains 30 treats.
* Broad Spectrum CBD (450mg)
* Calming Extracts of Chamomile, Passion Flower, and Valerian Root
* Mood-Boosting L-Tryptophan and GABA
* Human-Grade, Soy-Free, and Vegan
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CBDfx
At CBDfx, our mission is to deliver the finest, purest, and most effective CBD products on the planet, to new and experienced users alike. From seed to sale, CBDfx products are always organic, always innovative, and always crafted to bring you a truly exceptional CBD experience.
Ali Esmaili and Jameson Rodgers launched CBDfx in 2014 with the belief that everyone should have access to the remarkable wellness benefits found in CBD. Over the last seven years, CBDfx has grown from its San Fernando Valley roots to become the second largest privately held CBD company in the world with more than 100 employees. With a dedication to providing the finest full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate products on the market, CBDfx continues to grow by providing the best products possible from the highest-quality ingredients.
