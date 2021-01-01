About this product
A good night’s sleep can be elusive. Our Sweet Dreams Drops help you get to sleep quickly and rest more soundly through the night. This powerful tincture combines full spectrum CBD with added CBN, the ultimate relaxation cannabinoid, sleep terpenes, and the maximum legal amount of delta-9 THC. Vegan, organic, and non-GMO.
Available in 30mL (1500 mg CBD + 67.5 mg THC), 30mL (3000 mg CBD + 67.5 mg THC), and 60mL (6000 mg CBD + 135 mg THC) strengths.
Warning: May cause psychotropic effect.
About this brand
CBDfx
At CBDfx, our mission is to deliver the finest, purest, and most effective CBD products on the planet, to new and experienced users alike. From seed to sale, CBDfx products are always organic, always innovative, and always crafted to bring you a truly exceptional CBD experience.
Ali Esmaili and Jameson Rodgers launched CBDfx in 2014 with the belief that everyone should have access to the remarkable wellness benefits found in CBD. Over the last seven years, CBDfx has grown from its San Fernando Valley roots to become the second largest privately held CBD company in the world with more than 100 employees. With a dedication to providing the finest full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate products on the market, CBDfx continues to grow by providing the best products possible from the highest-quality ingredients.
