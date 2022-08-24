About this product
Whether you’re looking to increase your focus or just want a burst of renewed energy, you’ll find both and delicious flavor with our Pomegranate and Tropical CBD Focus Shots! With 20mg of broad spectrum CBD, 150mg of energizing L-Arginine, 75mg of caffeine, and a host of revitalizing vitamins and minerals, these shots are ready-to-drink beverages designed to set your mind at ease and keep your focus clear.
* Broad Spectrum CBD 20mg per Serving
* 150mg of L-Arginine to Promote Healthy Blood Flow
* 75mg of Caffeine for More Energy
* Naturally Flavored and Sweetened with Zero Added Sugars
* Broad Spectrum CBD 20mg per Serving
* 150mg of L-Arginine to Promote Healthy Blood Flow
* 75mg of Caffeine for More Energy
* Naturally Flavored and Sweetened with Zero Added Sugars
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CBDfx
At CBDfx, our mission is to deliver the finest, purest, and most effective CBD products on the planet, to new and experienced users alike. From seed to sale, CBDfx products are always organic, always innovative, and always crafted to bring you a truly exceptional CBD experience.
Ali Esmaili and Jameson Rodgers launched CBDfx in 2014 with the belief that everyone should have access to the remarkable wellness benefits found in CBD. Over the last seven years, CBDfx has grown from its San Fernando Valley roots to become the second largest privately held CBD company in the world with more than 100 employees. With a dedication to providing the finest full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate products on the market, CBDfx continues to grow by providing the best products possible from the highest-quality ingredients.
Ali Esmaili and Jameson Rodgers launched CBDfx in 2014 with the belief that everyone should have access to the remarkable wellness benefits found in CBD. Over the last seven years, CBDfx has grown from its San Fernando Valley roots to become the second largest privately held CBD company in the world with more than 100 employees. With a dedication to providing the finest full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate products on the market, CBDfx continues to grow by providing the best products possible from the highest-quality ingredients.