About this product

The perfect pocket-sized answer to life’s daily stresses. We can always use a boost in our day, and our skin feels the same way! The CBDfx 50mg Calming Mini Balm contains all-natural ingredients that work to soothe areas of your skin that you feel are in need of a little pick-me-up. Fight dryness and irritation with a CBD-rich product that is effective and requires little to no steps in the application process.