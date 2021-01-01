Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand CBDfx

CBDfx

Mini CBD Muscle Balm

Buy Here

About this product

Ready to do something about the soreness that comes the morning after an intense gym session? The CBDfx 50mg CBD Muscle Mini Balm offers some much-earned relief after a long, painful session at the gym or a hard fought sporting event. All-natural ingredients combine forces in this balm to target areas in need of aid, and provides your skin with a warming sensation that you’ll love. Best of all, this mini container size makes a perfect gift or addition to your travel bag.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!