About this product

Ready to do something about the soreness that comes the morning after an intense gym session? The CBDfx 50mg CBD Muscle Mini Balm offers some much-earned relief after a long, painful session at the gym or a hard fought sporting event. All-natural ingredients combine forces in this balm to target areas in need of aid, and provides your skin with a warming sensation that you’ll love. Best of all, this mini container size makes a perfect gift or addition to your travel bag.