A soothing treat for your skin that’s easily popped in a purse, pocket, or bag. Shea butter is an incredibly popular ingredient for all types of topicals because of its moisturizing properties — on its own, it could already be considered a topical all star, but when combined with the vibrant scents of additional oils and elite quality CBD, its appeal reaches new heights. CBDfx’s 50mg CBD Shea Butter Citrus Mini Balm does just that, combining the classic ingredient with natural tangerine, lemon and orange oils that give the balm a gentle, fruity aroma.