About this product
30ml with 500mg of Full Spectrum – 99.9% THC-Free
Premium Organic & All Natural with no additives or preservatives
Made in hemp farms in the USA
Legal in all 50 states and in over 40 countries
Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Seed Oil and Natural Bacon Flavor
Use directly in pet’s mouth or in food.
Premium Organic & All Natural with no additives or preservatives
Made in hemp farms in the USA
Legal in all 50 states and in over 40 countries
Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Seed Oil and Natural Bacon Flavor
Use directly in pet’s mouth or in food.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CBDKai
CBD Kai has been providing organic quality CBD oils, CBD Gummies, CBD Sleep Spray, CBD Gels and CBD Pet Treats for over 3 years. We offer free shipping nation wide !!