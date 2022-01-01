About this product
5mg of Pure Isolate extract per Treat in a jar of 30 treats & 99.9% THC-Free
Premium Organic & All Natural with no additives or preservatives.
Active Ingredients: Glucosamine (200mg), MSM (200mg), Chondroitin Sulfate (200mg), CBD (5mg)
Inactive Ingredients: Rice Bran, Cane Molasses, Purified Water, Tapioca Starch, Cheese Powder, Lecithin,
Glycerin, Safflower Oil, Chicken Liver Flavor, Ascorbic Acid, Sorbic Acid, Calcium Propionate, Vitamin E
Dl-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate
About this brand
CBDKai
CBD Kai has been providing organic quality CBD oils, CBD Gummies, CBD Sleep Spray, CBD Gels and CBD Pet Treats for over 3 years. We offer free shipping nation wide !!