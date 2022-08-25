About this product
CBDPet 100 has been developed for those wanting to share CBD with their furry companions. CBDPet is made with the same exacting standards as the rest of the CBDPure product line, combining hemp seed oil with organically grown CBD oil.
Each bottle contains 100 mg of CBD & less than 0.3% THC by weight
Simply add to your pet's food
Natural and organically grown hemp oil
Natural hemp flavor
Backed by a 90 day Money Back Guarantee
