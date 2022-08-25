CBDPet 100 has been developed for those wanting to share CBD with their furry companions. CBDPet is made with the same exacting standards as the rest of the CBDPure product line, combining hemp seed oil with organically grown CBD oil.



Each bottle contains 100 mg of CBD & less than 0.3% THC by weight

Simply add to your pet's food

Natural and organically grown hemp oil

Natural hemp flavor

Backed by a 90 day Money Back Guarantee