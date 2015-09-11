About this product
OG Chem, also known as "Chemdog OG," "Chem OG," and "Chemdawg OG" is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain crossed between two legendary strains: Chemdawg and OG Kush. The diesel notes of Chemdawg combine with the sour, piney scent of OG Kush to create a pungent skunky aroma that fills the room. Uplifting and euphoric, OG Chem invites the mind to indulge in its creative side while elevating the mood to a light and carefree state. Medical marijuana patients use OG Chem to treat symptoms associated with stress and fatigue.
At Cedar Creek Cannabis, we believe PASSION CULTIVATES EXCELLENCE! We’re passionate about producing the very best products on the market. We nurture our plants from seed to harvest, receiving Clark County’s Best Farm Award for five years consecutively. Our award-winning flower provides a high-quality foundation to produce consistently tasty, top-notch concentrates. We proudly offer renowned lineage strains that are always 100% pesticide-free.