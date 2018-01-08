Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Cedar Creek Cannabis

Cedar Creek Cannabis

Santa Cruz Pre-Roll

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC CBD

Santa Cruz OG effects

Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
42% of people report feeling hungry
Euphoric
28% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!