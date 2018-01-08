Cedar Creek Cannabis
Santa Cruz Vape 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC —CBD —
Santa Cruz OG effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
42% of people report feeling hungry
Euphoric
28% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!