About this product
FLAVOR: Smoothing out a rough day is the job of this sweet talker. Sangria will cover you in a pleasurable perfection with a special tap on the sweet tooth.
APPEARANCE: This cultivar is all dazzled up in dark shades of green and red that glide smoothly into one another to create an attraction of dignity.
AROMA: Flames that burn ablaze is nothing a good glass of rich red wine can't fix. Let this fragrance filter through your airways and lead you to freedom.
