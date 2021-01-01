About this product

FLAVOR: Smoothing out a rough day is the job of this sweet talker. Sangria will cover you in a pleasurable perfection with a special tap on the sweet tooth.



APPEARANCE: This cultivar is all dazzled up in dark shades of green and red that glide smoothly into one another to create an attraction of dignity.



AROMA: Flames that burn ablaze is nothing a good glass of rich red wine can't fix. Let this fragrance filter through your airways and lead you to freedom.