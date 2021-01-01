Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Celestial Connect

Celestial Connect

Complete Guerrilla Grow Tent

About this product

All in one grow tent. Don't worry about the hassle or finagling of trying to piece together a grow system from different sources. We have done the hard part for you in this all inclusive grow tent set up!
Includes:
- 2.5ft x 2.5ft x 5ft (31x31x62 inch) Grow Tent
- Remote Controled Dimming LED Light
- Timer
- Anti U.V. Glasses
- Drying Net
- Pruning Shears
- Carbon Air Filter
- Ventilation Fan
- Air Duct Piping
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!