About this product

All in one grow tent. Don't worry about the hassle or finagling of trying to piece together a grow system from different sources. We have done the hard part for you in this all inclusive grow tent set up!

Includes:

- 2.5ft x 2.5ft x 5ft (31x31x62 inch) Grow Tent

- Remote Controled Dimming LED Light

- Timer

- Anti U.V. Glasses

- Drying Net

- Pruning Shears

- Carbon Air Filter

- Ventilation Fan

- Air Duct Piping