Celestial Connect
Complete Guerrilla Grow Tent
About this product
All in one grow tent. Don't worry about the hassle or finagling of trying to piece together a grow system from different sources. We have done the hard part for you in this all inclusive grow tent set up!
Includes:
- 2.5ft x 2.5ft x 5ft (31x31x62 inch) Grow Tent
- Remote Controled Dimming LED Light
- Timer
- Anti U.V. Glasses
- Drying Net
- Pruning Shears
- Carbon Air Filter
- Ventilation Fan
- Air Duct Piping
