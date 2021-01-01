Loading…
Celestial Connect

Dry Herb Volcano Vaporizer

About this product

Nostalgia at its finest. The volcano vaporizer made from 304 stainless steel, temperature control accuracy 2.7F (1,5C), and 11"x11"x9.8 " dimension. This set includes
1 pc. Hot Air Generator
4 pcs. EASY Balloon with Mouthpiece
1 pc. EASY Balloon with Adapter
1 pc. Filling Chamber for Herbs
3 pcs. Filling Chamber Clip
1 pc. Filling Chamber Ring
1 pc. Normal Screen Set
1 pc. Liquid Pad
1 pc. Air Filter Set
1 pc. Herb Grinder
1 pc. Cleaning Brush
1 pc. Instructions for Use
1yr Warranty
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!