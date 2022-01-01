About this product
Satisfy your sweet tooth. Crunchy and decadent, this is the ultimate treat for coffee and chocolate lovers alike. Ceres has infused the finest quality milk-chocolate with our potent, pure CO2 extracted cannabis oil wrapped around a carefully selected arabica espresso bean. Snack on a Bean Ball as a treat, or pair it with your next cup of joe, these little bites are the perfect amount of cannabis and caffeine.
