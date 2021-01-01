Ceres Garden
Nano Moon CBD Tincture 150mg 15ml
About this product
Monthly cramps and discomfort, no more. Each strain in this formula has demonstrated efficacy in easing monthly menstrual pain. Formulated with Black Cohosh, White Willow Bark and Primrose, this harmonious blend of herbs helps to support the female body experiencing the symptoms of the monthly moon cycle such as cramping, headaches, muscle tension and mood instability.
