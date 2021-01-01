About this product

ChakraXtracts Medi-Rub Body Lotion is a custom blend of ChakraXtract's Award Winning CBD Isolate derived from the finest organically grown, pesticide-free, non-GMO industrial hemp grown on our private farms in Oregon and Colorado. Smooth on daily to moisturize, soften and nourish dry skin. Our lotion is paraben free, unscented and is enriched with certified organic ingredients including shea butter and arnica extract.



Ingredients: Purified Water, Certified Organic Arnica Extract, Certified Organic Chamomile Extract, Certified Organic Glycerin, Octyl Palmitate, Certified Organic Safflower Seed Oil, Certified Organic Sunflower Seed Oil, Cetearyl Alcohol, Polysorbate 60, Phenoxyethanol, Diazolidinyl Urea (and) Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Triethanolamine, Carbomer, Certified Organic Sesame Seed Oil, Certified Organic Jojoba Oil, Certified Organic Shea Butter, Certified Organic Olive Oil, Certified Organic Soybean Oil, Certified Organic Aloe Vera Extract, Vitamin A, Pro Vitamin B5, Vitamin E, Chakra Xtracts Full Spectrum CBD



This product is intended for external use only and is not for consumption.



For use by adults 18 and older. Keep out of the reach of children. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnosis, treat, cure or prevent any disease. ALWAYS consult with your doctor prior to using any Chakra Xtracts CBD products.