About this product

This is our award winning Chakra Xtracts® CBD MediVape™ Cartridges contain organically grown, US Certified Legal, Registered, & Traceable Hemp from "Soil to Oil." Our premium cartridges are LOADED with 200MG of CBD, providing a robust, powerful cannabinoid profile - The result is an extra smooth, flavorful experience!



Chakra Xtracts® MediVape™ Cartridges contain oil carefully extracted via a combination of a gentle supercritical CO2 extraction and through our patent pending isolation process in the wonderful state of COLORADO. We manufacture our oils in a registered FDA facility and we lab test all batches 3x for solvents, heavy metals, and potency throughout the process! Our vape fluid is free of Vegetable Glycerin or Polypropylene Glycol, and is filled in a high quality Patented Authentic CCELL Glass Cartridges with an upgraded Ceramic tip.



Weekly, our chemists carefully infuse our hand selected Food Grade terpenes recommended by our flavorologists with our award winning CBD oil and infuse both with our patented vape juice made from our organic triple distilled MCT Vape oil. We take careful measures to preserve the molecular structure of the CBD and balance the natural terpene profile. All of our terpenes are derived from various Organic Hemp Strains and Pure Organic Food Grade A Botanical Sources. Our Chakra MediVapes™ Contain NO THC.



Chakra Xtracts® MediVape™ is EXTREMELY versatile for use anywhere, anytime! It’s discrete and compact enough to keep it in your purse or pocket for on the go relief. Simply inhale and prepare for a unique CBD vaping experience!



Easily attach Chakra Xtracts® MediVape™ to any standard 510 Thread Battery. We do recommend our Chakra Xtracts® CCELL Battery with our Chakra Xtracts® MediVape™ available on our store.



For use by adults 18 and older. Keep out of the reach of children. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnosis, treat, cure or prevent any disease. ALWAYS consult with your doctor prior to using any Chakra Xtracts CBD products.