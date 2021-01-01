About this product

Give your favorite furry friend the benefits of phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil. Our veterinarian-formulated treats use water soluble hemp oil and contain the same proprietary formulas used in our other products, providing superior results in a tasty, dog-approved chew.



Our veterinarian-formulated dog treats provide a full spectrum profile of synergistic compounds that are naturally present in our phytocannabinoid-rich organically grown hemp oil.



These chews are tasty, with a hearty beef flavor that your dog will love. They’re easy to digest, too — meaning Bailey enjoys the same fast absorption and quick relief that humans get with other CHAMP CBD products. But these supplement treats are specially formulated with your dog in mind. Our dog treats also use our phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil in a water soluble powder format, making absorption into the bloodstream even greater.



All of our CBD products can be administered to your pets in order to improve their health and quality of life!



Ingredients: 2 mg Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil (Per Treat), Water, Dried Brewer’s Yeast, Glycerin, Gum Arabic, Sodium Alginate, Beef Liver Powder, Natural Bacon Flavor, Flaxseed Oil, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Organic Sweet Potato Powder, Sunflower Lecithin (Non-GMO), Citrus Pectin, Vitamin E, Sodium Propionate, Calcium Sulfate Dehydrate, Natural Mixed Tocopherols (Natural Preservative), Dextrin.