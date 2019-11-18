About this product
THC: 84.9%
CANNABINOIDS: 99.4%
GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms
RELEASE DATE: 10/6/2020
About this strain
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Rainmaker is a cross of Citral Skunk and Mandarin Sunset. It has a rich aroma of cheese, skunk, and citrus. Rainmaker’s tall plants produce massive yields of flower, so make sure your grow space can accommodate it.
About this brand
Our products are 100% natural and capture both the flavor + effect of each strain we release.
We stay true to the plant you know and love.