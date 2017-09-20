Choice Labs
Coconut Oil Capsule 25mg
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
Coconut Oil effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
60% of people report feeling aroused
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Headache
20% of people report feeling headache
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
