Logo for the brand Choice Labs

Choice Labs

Coconut Oil Capsule 25mg

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

Coconut Oil effects

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
60% of people report feeling aroused
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Headache
20% of people report feeling headache
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!