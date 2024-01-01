We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Chong's Choice
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Edibles
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
12 products
Cartridges
Chong's Choice CO2 Oil Cartridge
by Chong's Choice
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Headband Disposable Pen 0.5g
by Chong's Choice
THC 70%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Blueberry OG Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Chong's Choice
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Desert Citrus Disposable 0.5g
by Chong's Choice
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Headband OG Disposable Vape Pen 0.3g
by Chong's Choice
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Desert Citrus Disposable Vape Pen 0.3g
by Chong's Choice
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Wedding Cake Disposable 0.3g
by Chong's Choice
Cartridges
Strawberry Shortcake Disposable 0.3g
by Chong's Choice
THC 81.02%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Lemonsquad Cartridge 1g
by Chong's Choice
THC 67.92%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Oregon Sunset Cartridge 1g
by Chong's Choice
THC 54.7%
CBD 0.27%
Cartridges
Marionberry Kush Cartridge 1g
by Chong's Choice
THC 60%
CBD 0.3%
Cartridges
Phat Future Cartridge 1g
by Chong's Choice
THC 60.82%
CBD 0.3%
