About this strain
Blueberry OG is a DJ Short Blueberry phenotype with exceptional CBD yielding qualities combined with the indica-dominant legend, OG Kush. This potent, award-winning union doesn’t pack much in the way of psychoactivity, but its anti-anxiety and anti-inflammatory effects make up for any lack of headiness. With flavors of sweet camphor and sandalwood, this strain elevates the consumer's mood and promotes an overall sense of well being.
Blueberry OG effects
Reported by real people like you
53 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
43% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!