Loading...

Chong's Choice

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesCannabisConcentratesEdibles

Chong's Choice products

27 products
Product image for Hybrid Pre-Rolls 3.75g 5-pack
Pre-rolls
Hybrid Pre-Rolls 3.75g 5-pack
by Chong's Choice
Product image for Chong's Choice CO2 Oil Cartridge
Cartridges
Chong's Choice CO2 Oil Cartridge
by Chong's Choice
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sativa Pre-Rolls 3.75g 5-pack
Pre-rolls
Sativa Pre-Rolls 3.75g 5-pack
by Chong's Choice
Product image for Chocolate Chunk
Flower
Chocolate Chunk
by Chong's Choice
Product image for Headband Disposable Pen 0.5g
Cartridges
Headband Disposable Pen 0.5g
by Chong's Choice
THC 70%
CBD 0%
Product image for Jack Frost
Flower
Jack Frost
by Chong's Choice
Product image for Pressure
Flower
Pressure
by Chong's Choice
THC 30.07%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blueberry OG Disposable Pen 0.3g
Cartridges
Blueberry OG Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Chong's Choice
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch Bar 100mg
Chocolates
Chocolate Peanut Butter Crunch Bar 100mg
by Chong's Choice
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Bruce Banner Pre-Rolls 3.75g 5-pack
Pre-rolls
Bruce Banner Pre-Rolls 3.75g 5-pack
by Chong's Choice
Product image for Desert Citrus Disposable 0.5g
Cartridges
Desert Citrus Disposable 0.5g
by Chong's Choice
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Headband OG Disposable Vape Pen 0.3g
Cartridges
Headband OG Disposable Vape Pen 0.3g
by Chong's Choice
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Desert Citrus Disposable Vape Pen 0.3g
Cartridges
Desert Citrus Disposable Vape Pen 0.3g
by Chong's Choice
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Wedding Cake Disposable 0.3g
Cartridges
Wedding Cake Disposable 0.3g
by Chong's Choice
Product image for Strawberry Shortcake Disposable 0.3g
Cartridges
Strawberry Shortcake Disposable 0.3g
by Chong's Choice
THC 81.02%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sour Diesel #2 Pre-Rolls 3.75g 5-pack
Pre-rolls
Sour Diesel #2 Pre-Rolls 3.75g 5-pack
by Chong's Choice
Product image for Lemonsquad Cartridge 1g
Solvent
Lemonsquad Cartridge 1g
by Chong's Choice
THC 67.92%
CBD 0%
Product image for 1/8th Jar
Flower
1/8th Jar
by Chong's Choice
Product image for Road Dawg Pre-Rolls 3.75g 5-pack
Pre-rolls
Road Dawg Pre-Rolls 3.75g 5-pack
by Chong's Choice
Product image for Lost Coast #1
Flower
Lost Coast #1
by Chong's Choice
Product image for XJ-13 Pre-Roll 0.6g
Pre-rolls
XJ-13 Pre-Roll 0.6g
by Chong's Choice
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Oregon Sunset Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Oregon Sunset Cartridge 1g
by Chong's Choice
THC 54.7%
CBD 0.27%
Product image for Indica Pre-Roll 3.75g 5-pack
Pre-rolls
Indica Pre-Roll 3.75g 5-pack
by Chong's Choice
Product image for Marionberry Kush Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Marionberry Kush Cartridge 1g
by Chong's Choice
THC 60%
CBD 0.3%