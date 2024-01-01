We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
Chronic Creations
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
254 products
Shatter
Purple Sunset Shatter 1g
by Chronic Creations
THC 80%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Wax
Gravy Train Wax 1g
by Chronic Creations
THC 80%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Wax
Goji OG Wax 1g
by Chronic Creations
2.0
(
1
)
Resin
Sour Diesel Live Resin 1g
by Chronic Creations
THC 68.43%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Mimosa Shatter 1g
by Chronic Creations
Shatter
Quattro Cake Shatter 1g
by Chronic Creations
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Golden Goat Shatter 1g
by Chronic Creations
Shatter
Sour Orange Peel Shatter 1g
by Chronic Creations
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Blue Quattro Shatter 1g
by Chronic Creations
THC 80.08%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Onion Cookies Shatter 1g
by Chronic Creations
THC 80%
CBD 0%
Resin
Strawberry Banana Live Resin 1g
by Chronic Creations
THC 90.57%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Cali Azul Shatter 1g
by Chronic Creations
THC 75%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Cali OG Shatter 1g
by Chronic Creations
THC 83.17%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Lemon Azul Shatter 1g
by Chronic Creations
THC 81%
CBD 0%
Shatter
GMO Cookies Shatter 1g
by Chronic Creations
THC 77.73%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Platinum Wookie Fruit OG Shatter 1g
by Chronic Creations
THC 73%
CBD 0%
Resin
Strawberry Banana Cookies Live Resin 1g
by Chronic Creations
THC 84.48%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Mandarin Bazooka Cookies Shatter 1g
by Chronic Creations
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Han Solo Burger Shatter 1g
by Chronic Creations
THC 76.29%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Lemon Cake Shatter 1g
by Chronic Creations
THC 84.71%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Ogre Crash Shatter 1g
by Chronic Creations
THC 87%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Platinum Cake Shatter 1g
by Chronic Creations
THC 83%
CBD 0%
Wax
Gorilla Ball Wax 1g
by Chronic Creations
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Cresendo Sour Cookies Gold Tier Wax 1g
by Chronic Creations
THC 80%
CBD 0%
1
2
3
...
11
Home
Brands
Chronic Creations
Catalog
Concentrates