About this product

Provacan Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Oil comes as a ‘Mouth Spray’ to ensure the most accurate and spill free therapeutic experience. Each 10ml bottle is supplied with a spray nozel and contains a full 500mg (5%) pure hemp extract. Each spray ensures a 6mg dose.



Hemp extract has been shown to help a wide range of health conditions including dermatalogical, neurological, physical. It’s also being recognized by consumers as a powerful general health and wellness product. No matter your health concern, there’s a good chance hemp oil can help.



Provacan Oil is manufactured from the finest whole plant extracts grown and shipped from Europe ensuring the highest EU agricultural directives are guaranteed. We are committed to sustainable agriculture, sourcing our raw ingredients from non-GMO crops grown without pesticides, herbicides, or insecticides.