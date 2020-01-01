 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. CiiTECH British Israeli CBD
CiiTECH British Israeli CBD Cover Photo

CiiTECH British Israeli CBD

Inspiring Science

About CiiTECH British Israeli CBD

CIITECH, the approved suppliers of these products are a UK-based CBD company, with deep roots in the Israeli cannabis industry. The company is currently involved in a clinical trial looking at CBD as a remedy for Asthma. They work closely with Hebrew University including Professor Rafi Mechoulam, all experts at the top of their fields in cannabis research and development. All CiiTECH products are 100% legal in the UK and EU. CBD derived from EU certified hemp strains and processing to strict British healthcare standards sets CiiTECH apart from the CBD competition.