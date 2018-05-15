About this product
Obama Kush - Relax
Obama Kush, like many strains, has mysterious origins. Online sources think Michigan’s Superior Genetics may have crossed a Skunk hybrid mother plant with an Afghani x OG Kush dad to get Obama Kush. Other sources indicate this may be a distant relative of the like-named Obama Runtz, but no cultivator or breeder has come forth to officially claim the strain or confirm its lineage.Obama Kush has been reported to make you feel euphoric with a pleasant body high. The resin-heavy buds are said to be bright green, red, and purplish. It reportedly gives off an aroma of pine, pepper, citrus and earthiness.
Highlighted Terpenes: Humulene, Limonene, Linalool, Nerolidol, Terpinol
Tastes like Category: Creamy
Taste Description: Smooth and creamy with a delightful piney and citrus exhale
Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived
-VFIRE PODS ARE COMPATIBLE WITH CLAW BRANDED AND IKRUSHER BATTERIES-
About this strain
This unique indica-dominant strain appropriately channels the President’s famous message of "Change" as it invigorates and inspires. A cross between Afghani and OG Kush, Obama Kush offers cerebral stimulation and a euphoric rush. This strain is recommended for consumers looking for powerful physical effects as well as an intense cerebral lift. The flowers are frosty with a purple hue and reddish hairs, giving off a light aroma.
Obama Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
527 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Claw Cannabis
The Claw brand is a trusted leader in the cannabis and wellness products industry built on a passion for enriching cannabis and supporting access to a clean, healthy cannabis lifestyle. Claw strives to create products that benefit your active lifestyle & leave you recharged to start every day on the right foot.
Providing Michigan with the cleanest, most effective cannabis products.
We are committed to transparency and continuously strengthening our brands to improve the cannabis experience for our customers.
The release of the Mini V2 VFire Battery is a step toward the low temperature vaping experience. Benefiting your mind, body & soul without compromising your terpenes or lungs.
