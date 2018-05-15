Obama Kush - Relax

Obama Kush, like many strains, has mysterious origins. Online sources think Michigan’s Superior Genetics may have crossed a Skunk hybrid mother plant with an Afghani x OG Kush dad to get Obama Kush. Other sources indicate this may be a distant relative of the like-named Obama Runtz, but no cultivator or breeder has come forth to officially claim the strain or confirm its lineage.Obama Kush has been reported to make you feel euphoric with a pleasant body high. The resin-heavy buds are said to be bright green, red, and purplish. It reportedly gives off an aroma of pine, pepper, citrus and earthiness.



Highlighted Terpenes: Humulene, Limonene, Linalool, Nerolidol, Terpinol



Tastes like Category: Creamy



Taste Description: Smooth and creamy with a delightful piney and citrus exhale



Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived



-VFIRE PODS ARE COMPATIBLE WITH CLAW BRANDED AND IKRUSHER BATTERIES-

