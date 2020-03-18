Claw's Disposable Vape device offers its users ease and efficiency with an all-in-one pod device inhale activated, no button battery included. This device is rechargeable if your battery doesn’t outlast your pod’s oil. Once your THC oil has been vaped & is empty just throw your device away. Our new packing is 100% recyclable & made from recycled materials.



Green Crack is a cross between a Skunk #1 and an Afghani landrace. This strain was reportedly named Cush by its original breeder, Cecil C., then renamed Green Crack by Snoop Dogg. Green Crack provides the consumer with a sharp energy and focus that keeps you going throughout the day! This is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight stress, fatigue, and depression.



Highlighted Terpenes: Limonene, Humulene, Terpinolene



Tastes like Category: Citrus



Taste Description: Bold mix of orange citrus on the inhale with a hoppy terpinolene exhale



Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived