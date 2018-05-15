Obama Kush- RELAX



Claw's Disposable Vape device offers its users ease and efficiency with an all-in-one pod device inhale activated, no button battery included. This device is rechargeable if your battery doesn’t outlast your pod’s oil. Once your THC oil has been vaped & is empty just throw your device away. Our new packing is 100% recyclable & made from recycled materials.



Obama Kush, like many strains, has mysterious origins. Obama Kush has been reported to make you feel euphoric with a pleasant body high. The resin-heavy buds are said to be bright green, red, and purplish. It reportedly gives off an aroma of pine, pepper, citrus and earthiness.



Highlighted Terpenes: Humulene, Limonene, Linalool, Nerolidol,



Tastes like Category: Creamy



Taste Description: Smooth and creamy with a delightful pine and citrus exhale



Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived