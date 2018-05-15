About this product
Claw's Disposable Vape device offers its users ease and efficiency with an all-in-one pod device inhale activated, no button battery included. This device is rechargeable if your battery doesn’t outlast your pod’s oil. Once your THC oil has been vaped & is empty just throw your device away. Our new packing is 100% recyclable & made from recycled materials.
Obama Kush, like many strains, has mysterious origins. Obama Kush has been reported to make you feel euphoric with a pleasant body high. The resin-heavy buds are said to be bright green, red, and purplish. It reportedly gives off an aroma of pine, pepper, citrus and earthiness.
Highlighted Terpenes: Humulene, Limonene, Linalool, Nerolidol,
Tastes like Category: Creamy
Taste Description: Smooth and creamy with a delightful pine and citrus exhale
Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived
About this strain
This unique indica-dominant strain appropriately channels the President’s famous message of "Change" as it invigorates and inspires. A cross between Afghani and OG Kush, Obama Kush offers cerebral stimulation and a euphoric rush. This strain is recommended for consumers looking for powerful physical effects as well as an intense cerebral lift. The flowers are frosty with a purple hue and reddish hairs, giving off a light aroma.
About this brand
Providing Michigan with the cleanest, most effective cannabis products.
We are committed to transparency and continuously strengthening our brands to improve the cannabis experience for our customers.
The release of the Mini V2 VFire Battery is a step toward the low temperature vaping experience. Benefiting your mind, body & soul without compromising your terpenes or lungs.