Claybourne Co.

Apple Fritter Kush (28g) - Small Buds

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original

Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
Apple Fritter Kush is a true hybrid strain known for its powerful and relaxing high. Reviewers have reported a cool, relaxing, and well balanced high. This strain has a flavor and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy.
