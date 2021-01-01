About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

Apple Fritter Kush is a true hybrid strain known for its powerful and relaxing high. Reviewers have reported a cool, relaxing, and well balanced high. This strain has a flavor and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy.