Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

Baked Berry (Blueberry x Girl Scout Cookies) has the cookie pie crust taste synonymous with GSC, and is complimented by a fruity-berry flavor. Baked Berry blends the flavors of its parent strains with a smooth smoke and a pleasant tart aftertaste. Baked Berry brings a relaxing euphoria that opens the mind up to introspective thought. Energy levels reportedly remain steady hours after ingestion, making this an excellent daytime choice for those who need to remain productive throughout the day. This strain has also received good reviews from medical users suffering from chronic pain and inflammation.