Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice.



Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go.

_____



Bisti Badlands is an Indica dominant hybrid between Old Man’s Purp X OGKP X Wet Dream and has a robust diesel, grape, and coffee nose. Bisti Badlands taste of fruit, fuel, and earth. Users can expect a mellow, creative, and laid back high.