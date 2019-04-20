Claybourne Co.
About this product
Crafted with Claybourne’s signature quality, Flyers Triple Infused Pre-Rolls are made with premium indoor flower, infused twice with kief and coated in cannabis oil for higher elevation.
Each glass tube comes with two (2) .7 gram, strain specific, pre-rolls that are optimized for advanced potency and maximum lift without any artificial flavors. Apart from high quality flower, Triple Infused Flyers are rolled with high-testing kief straight from the plant to supercharge your smoking experience. They’re then coated in THC Rich Cannabis Oil and rolled in Kief for optimal potency.
Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Triple Infused Flyers. Always Ready.
Crossing Florida’s famous Triangle Kush with an ‘88 G13 Hash Plant, Black Triangle is a balanced hybrid. Its buds come packed with terpenes and notes of citrus, pine, earth, and hash spice, making for a refreshing flavor profile that comes on thick. The potent high make this great for an evening with good company and quality conversation.
Black Triangle effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!