Crafted with Claybourne’s signature quality, Flyers pre-rolls are made with premium indoor flower and rolled with kief to enhance your inbound experience.



Each glass tube comes with five (5) half gram, strain specific, pre-rolls without over the top lab-made extracts, distillates, or oils. They're naturally infused with kief, so you can fly higher knowing your pre-rolls are unprocessed and rolled straight from the plant into natural, unbleached papers, totally chlorine free and calcium carbonate free.



Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Flyers. Always Ready.

Crossing Florida’s famous Triangle Kush with an ‘88 G13 Hash Plant, Black Triangle is a balanced hybrid. Its buds come packed with terpenes and notes of citrus, pine, earth, and hash spice, making for a refreshing flavor profile that comes on thick. The potent high make this great for an evening with good company and quality conversation.