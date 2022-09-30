About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!

Champagne Wedding provides an uplifting high and clears the mind of stress and anxiety. It has an invigorating sweet and citrusy nose.
