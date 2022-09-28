Claybourne Co is rolling in heavy with the Flyers 20 Pack, the biggest pre-roll pack in California!



Twenty (20) half gram pre-rolls come in a vintage inspired tin for easy carrying and convenience. Every pack is strain specific and made without lab-made extracts, distillates, or oils. They're naturally infused with kief, so you can fly higher knowing your pre-rolls are unprocessed and rolled straight from the plant. Flyers use natural unbleached papers and are totally chlorine free and calcium carbonate free.



Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Flyers. Always Ready.

_____



Chemdog has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdog is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away.



Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdog tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling.