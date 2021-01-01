About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Quarter Ounce - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

Chem Fuego (Sour Diesel x Head Band x Chem Dawg) is an invigorating sativa. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a light “heavy bodied” feeling; this fast acting strain delivers energizing cerebral effects. Chem Fuego has an aroma with notes of earth, herbal tea, citrus, and light skunk. The citrus and tea notes are very notable in its taste.