About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Quarter Ounce - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

Chemmy Jones, also known as "Chem Jones" and "Chemdog Jones," is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Connoisseur Genetics. Chem Jones is made by uniting genetics from Chemdawg D and Casey Jones. Uplifting and revitalizing, Chem Jones manages to induce a functional, high-energy buzz that allows you to stay productive. Diesel flavors are counterbalanced by a floral sweetness, inviting the senses before you even indulge in the invigorating effects this strain has to offer.