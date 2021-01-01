About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

_____



Cherry Fritter (Cherry Pie X Apple Fritter) is an evenly balanced hybrid strain. This bud tastes like a sweet cherry fritter, with hints of rich cherries and sweet berries accented by a light doughiness. The aroma is very similar to its taste plus an added touch of coffee. Users have reported a lift in spirit with euphoria and a come down of relaxation and sleepiness.