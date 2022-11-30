Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces



Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!

Chili Verde is a cross between Key Lime Pie and Lavender. This strain has a skunky lime, lavender, and pungent diesel smell that radiates. The Chili Verde high alleviates the body from muscle tension and stress, great for those with pain in their shoulders and back. A great choice for evening use.