The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.



Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

_____



Chili Verde is a cross between Key Lime Pie and Lavender. This strain has a skunky lime, lavender, and pungent diesel smell that radiates. The Chili Verde high alleviates the body from muscle tension and stress, great for those with pain in their shoulders and back. A great choice for evening use.