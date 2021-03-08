The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.

Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

Chocolatina is a rare sativa-dominant strain that crosses Tina and Minto Chocolate Chip. Its terpene profile is something special: You’ll get a classic cheese taste with hints of pine, and a finish that is sweet and smooth. Be sure to grab it fresh so you get the full experience. When it comes to effects, it tends to be extremely euphoric with a buzz that is more upbeat than sedative. It’s great for a wake ‘n’ bake on a day you don’t have too much going on, as it provides a mellow energy that is also a bit loopy. Chocolatina is potent and hits hard so proceed slowly and enjoy the ride.