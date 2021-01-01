About this product

Crafted with Claybourne’s signature quality, Flyers Triple Infused Pre-Rolls are made with premium indoor flower, infused twice with kief and coated in cannabis oil for higher elevation.



Each glass tube comes with five (5) .7 gram, strain specific, pre-rolls that are optimized for advanced potency and maximum lift without any artificial flavors. Apart from high quality flower, Triple Infused Flyers are rolled with high-testing kief straight from the plant to supercharge your smoking experience. They’re then coated in THC Rich Cannabis Oil and rolled in Kief for optimal potency.



Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Triple Infused Flyers. Always Ready.

_____



Chronic Widow (White Widow X Chronic Strain) is perfect for any indica lover, with an energizing yet spacey high that will have you feeling boosted for hours and lifted with a tingly mental energy. This bud has a classic spicy cinnamon flavor with a notable hint of earthy florals. The aroma is earthy and flowery with a woody overtone that's accented by spicy cinnamon.