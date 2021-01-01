About this product

Crafted with Claybourne’s signature quality, Flyers Triple Infused Pre-Rolls are made with premium indoor flower, infused twice with kief and coated in cannabis oil for higher elevation.



Each glass tube comes with two (2) .7 gram, strain specific, pre-rolls that are optimized for advanced potency and maximum lift without any artificial flavors. Apart from high quality flower, Triple Infused Flyers are rolled with high-testing kief straight from the plant to supercharge your smoking experience. They’re then coated in THC Rich Cannabis Oil and rolled in Kief for optimal potency.



Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Triple Infused Flyers. Always Ready.

_____



If you’re looking for a delicious flavor and a kick of wake-and-bake effects, look no more! Citrus Cake has a taste of sweet vanilla and bright citrus flavor flowing over your tongue with each toke. The Citrus Cake high is just as delicious as the flavor, with eye-opening effects that will get you up and moving almost immediately.