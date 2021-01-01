About this product

Crafted with Claybourne’s signature quality, Flyers pre-rolls are made with premium indoor flower and rolled with kief to enhance your inbound experience.



Each glass tube comes with two (2) half gram, strain specific, pre-rolls without over the top lab-made extracts, distillates, or oils. They're naturally infused with kief, so you can fly higher knowing your pre-rolls are unprocessed and rolled straight from the plant into natural, unbleached papers, totally chlorine free and calcium carbonate free.



Enjoy the smooth burn and full flavor of Claybourne Flyers. Always Ready.

_____



If you’re looking for a delicious flavor and a kick of wake-and-bake effects, look no more! Citrus Cake has a taste of sweet vanilla and bright citrus flavor flowing over your tongue with each toke. The Citrus Cake high is just as delicious as the flavor, with eye-opening effects that will get you up and moving almost immediately.